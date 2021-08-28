IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.