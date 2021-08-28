IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 9,990 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 598,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 152,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

