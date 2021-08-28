Insider Buying: Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Purchases $42,600.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
