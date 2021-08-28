Insider Buying: Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Purchases $42,600.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

