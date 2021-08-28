Insider Buying: Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) Insider Acquires A$34,995.00 in Stock

Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) insider Michael Blakiston acquired 58,325 shares of Venturex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,995.00 ($24,996.43).

Michael Blakiston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Blakiston acquired 7,000,000 shares of Venturex Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,585,000.00 ($3,275,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Venturex Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

