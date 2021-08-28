Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $70,592.80 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

