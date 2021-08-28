Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $1,726,200.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
