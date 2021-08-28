Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $1,726,200.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.