Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

