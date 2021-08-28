Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.