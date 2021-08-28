Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

