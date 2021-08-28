Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $419,441.26 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

