Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $73.20 Average PT from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

