InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.