InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.