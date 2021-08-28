Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.53. The company had a trading volume of 362,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,717. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,599,557.24.

Several analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.56.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.