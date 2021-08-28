Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.35 on Friday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

