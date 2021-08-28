Intrust Bank NA Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,276,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

