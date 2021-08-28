Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.