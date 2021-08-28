Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 147.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

