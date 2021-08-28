Intrust Bank NA Has $1.46 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.67. The company had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

