Intrust Bank NA Has $1.75 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 207.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

