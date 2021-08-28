Intrust Bank NA Has $952,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $22,322,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

