Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 24.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 21.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,453,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

