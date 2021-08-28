Intrust Bank NA Sells 198 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded up $21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $832.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $834.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $740.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

