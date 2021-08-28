Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

