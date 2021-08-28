Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.3% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Shares of INTU traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

