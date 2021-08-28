Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $520.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.