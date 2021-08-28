Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04.

ISRG opened at $1,036.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $975.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.83.

Intuitive Surgical shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.