Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $92.59 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

