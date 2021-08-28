Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

