Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 511.0% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.