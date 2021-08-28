Investors Purchase High Volume of Aterian Call Options (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 69,744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,147% compared to the average daily volume of 3,104 call options.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 40,087,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

