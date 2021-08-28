Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) versus Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Head to Head Review

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 7.85 $5.08 million $3.78 26.30 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $88.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 17.44% 5.34% 2.14% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

