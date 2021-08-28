Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.