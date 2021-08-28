Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -406.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

