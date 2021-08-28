Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

