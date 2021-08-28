iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

