iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $153,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 399.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,712,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

