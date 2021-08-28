iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.85. 232,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,733. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98.

