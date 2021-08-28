iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of iShares Gold Trust worth $56,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.