iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,519,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.