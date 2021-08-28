iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
