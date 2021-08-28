iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 106.7% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

