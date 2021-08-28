iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

