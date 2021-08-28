iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

