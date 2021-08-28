ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $675.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.80 million. ITT reported sales of $591.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 435,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

