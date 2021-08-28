Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the July 29th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.19. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 32.22%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

