JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 87,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,561. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

