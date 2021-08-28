Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 338 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15.

VMW stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

