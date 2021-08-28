Jeff Zhou Sells 300 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

MPWR opened at $494.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $496.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

