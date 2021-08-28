Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

