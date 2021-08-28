Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXR. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

EXR stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

